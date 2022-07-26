Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys 955 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,105. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

