Arvest Trust Co. N A Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. 27,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,218. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

