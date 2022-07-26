Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average is $180.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

