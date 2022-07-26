Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 42,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,120. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

