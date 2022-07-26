Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $144.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 8.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $144,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.06. 19,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.16. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.