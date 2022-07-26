Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $24.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 175,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,035,156. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

