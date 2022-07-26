Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 367,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 236,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. 164,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,967,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.