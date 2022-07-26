Arvest Trust Co. N A Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

