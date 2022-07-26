Arvest Trust Co. N A Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 465,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413,130. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

