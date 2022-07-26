Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 3,322 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $29,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE IQV traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,770. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

