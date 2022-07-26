Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 8,609 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 190,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,648,224. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

