Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWHGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

