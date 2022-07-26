Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.