Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

