Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 80163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Ascendant Resources Stock Down 17.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.16.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.