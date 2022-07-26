ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces $1.40 Semi-annual Dividend

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 1.3991 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

ASML has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $21.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $538.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

