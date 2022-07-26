Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.71) price objective on the stock.

ABF has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.29) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,940 ($23.37) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,161.67 ($26.04).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,695.50 ($20.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,662.25. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.28). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,635.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,734.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($59,936.89).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

