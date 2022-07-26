Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.00 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.