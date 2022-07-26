Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.00 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
