Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.