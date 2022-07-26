Atlas Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,129.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $372,980.91 and $19,129.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

