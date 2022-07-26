Atomera (ATOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Atomera has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $119,635. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 190.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

