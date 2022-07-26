ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 235,465 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
