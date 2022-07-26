ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 235,465 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

