AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

