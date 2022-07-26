AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

