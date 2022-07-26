Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 15,222 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

