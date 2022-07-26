Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

