Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4,842.6% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 322,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

SWAN stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

