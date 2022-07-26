Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

