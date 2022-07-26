Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.