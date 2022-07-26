Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

