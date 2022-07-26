Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.