Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

