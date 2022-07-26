Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,539 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

