Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

