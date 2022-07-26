Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 982 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,283,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.15. The stock had a trading volume of 253,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

