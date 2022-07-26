Autumn Glory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 215,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,951. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

