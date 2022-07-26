Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 2,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

