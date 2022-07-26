Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

HYT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,700. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.