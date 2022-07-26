Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

