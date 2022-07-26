Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,371 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. 38,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

