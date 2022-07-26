Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lazard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 9,502.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lazard Stock Performance

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,148. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

