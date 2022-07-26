Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 4,792 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PAWZ traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

