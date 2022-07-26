Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 623 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. 143,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,533. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.