AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AVB opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.
AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
