Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 745,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avangrid by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avangrid by 282.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

