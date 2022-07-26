Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. Avient also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Avient Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Avient by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avient by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Avient by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

