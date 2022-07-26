Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

