AXEL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65,866.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, AXEL has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $46.85 million and $65,866.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AXEL is axel.network.

Buying and Selling AXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

