B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RILY opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,382,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 192,529 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,019,983.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,649,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,679,028.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 321,437 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,504 over the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 66.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Articles

