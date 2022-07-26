Baanx (BXX) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Baanx (BXX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Baanx has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Baanx has a market cap of $202,347.94 and $7,529.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baanx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,131.46 or 0.99958651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003617 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Baanx Profile

Baanx (BXX) is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX.

Buying and Selling Baanx

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baanx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baanx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.