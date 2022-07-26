Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.54 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $138.55 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017148 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
