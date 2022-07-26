Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 4.85 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $3,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.